Marco Rubio wants answers on Florida prison rape scandal

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio told the director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons that he’s “deeply concerned” over the failure to protect inmates at a federal prison in Florida. In a letter to director Michael Carvajal, the Florida senator also inquired about the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman’s handling of a recent audit that reviewed how incidents of rape behind bars are handled. The U.S. government paid around $12 million earlier this year in a settlement with 15 women who claimed sexual abuse. At least six of eight Coleman corrections officers admitted to “sexual conduct” with female inmates. Rubio’s letter questioned why no female inmates were interviewed when auditors visited the prison in April.