Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement

AP National News

By ANDREW DEMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock and the family of a Black driver shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop have tentatively reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall on Thursday canceled the trial in the lawsuit the family of Bradley Blackshire had filed. Marshall said the city had informally advised him of a settlement. An attorney for Blackshire’s family said the settlement is pending approval by probate court. Officer Charles Starks fired his gun at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.