Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss eye Broadway

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss was in rehearsal when the pandemic closed Broadway theaters. Now it’s planning a return back with the same starry cast. The Neil Pepe-directed production on Friday announced its intention to return to the Circle in the Square Theatre next year. Previews begin the week of March 22, 2022 with an opening on April 14, 2022. “American Buffalo” is a heist comedy about three small-time criminals hoping to steal a possibly valuable nickel, but its also a no-holds-barred portrait of lowlife desperation and greed.