Congo confirms new case of Ebola in country’s east

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Health Ministry and the National Institute of Biomedical Research have confirmed a case of Ebola in the country’s east about five months after the nation declared an end to the last outbreak that killed six people in the region. The ministry and research institute said a child of nearly 3 years old was sent to the Butsili hospital in Beni after presenting various symptoms related to Ebola. He died on Oct. 6 and tested positive for Ebola. A 2018 outbreak in Eastern Congo was the second deadliest in the world killing nearly 2,300 people. It was not immediately known if this case is related to that outbreak.