2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Two wealthy parents have been convicted of buying their kids’ way into school as athletic recruits in the first case to go to trial in the college admissions cheating scandal. Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson were found guilty Friday after about 10 hours of deliberations in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving applicants into top schools with bogus or inflated athletic credentials. Lawyers for the pair argued they believed their payments were legitimate donations and pointed the finger at the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer.