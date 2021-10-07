Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:45 PM

Woman accused of telling Black child she’d kneel on his neck

KION

By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general says a civil rights complaint has been filed against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy that she would “kneel on his neck” and calling him a racial slur. Attorney General John Formella said in a news release Thursday the complaint alleges that on May 10, Kristina Graper threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a neighborhood park. The complaint alleges that the threat was motivated by the child’s race. Phone and email messages were left for Graper. No lawyer was listed for her. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content