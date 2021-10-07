West Virginia governor trapped in malfunctioning elevator

AP National News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s mansion. The Republican governor’s office says he was trapped for about 30 minutes after the malfunction. A statement says mansion staff, state police, and other state government personnel used a crowbar and other tools to pry open the elevator doors. Justice says he came out of the ordeal fine. In a separate incident recently, First lady Cathy Justice also was trapped briefly in the elevator. The governor says he’s asked for a thorough safety inspection of the elevator.