Vermont bald eagle restoration follows years of trying

AP National News

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

The state of Vermont is proposing to remove the bald eagle from the state’s listing of threatened and endangered species. The move comes 13 years after Vermont became the last state in the continental United States to see the return of breeding bald eagles. Since 2008, the number of breeding eagles have grown to where, last year, biologists discovered 64 young eagles in the state and more than 75 were found in a recovery region, which includes portions of New Hampshire and New York. Officials say the successful restoration of the eagles in Vermont was the culmination of work at the state, regional and national level.