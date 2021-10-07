Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:37 AM

Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

KION

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year. Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister made the announcement Thursday. Hofmeister is a former school teacher and was elected in 2014 after she won a GOP primary against incumbent Janet Barresi. Hofmeister was reelected in 2018. She oversaw Oklahoma schools during a tumultuous time that included massive protests and walkouts over teacher pay and school funding. Stitt is running for his second term as Oklahoma governor.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content