Mexico and US prepare new security framework

AP National News

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials from Mexico and the United States are developing a new framework for their governments’ security relationship that is more “holistic” in addressing crime and will tackle a broader range of issues than the previous initiative. Cabinet secretaries from both countries were scheduled to meet in Mexico City Friday to advance what they are calling the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities. The framing of the talks appears to reflect recent calls by Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to bring to an end the Merida Initiative, which governed much of the neighbors’ security relationship during the past 13 years.