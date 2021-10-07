In ‘Lamb,’ a haunting Icelandic film about motherhood

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Noomi Rapace flew into Iceland to film “Lamb” on a Sunday and on Monday morning, she was literally delivering baby lambs on camera. It was an appropriately intense and bizarre start for what is certainly an intense and bizarre film in which a childless couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), discover a half lamb, half human baby in their barn and decide to raise her as their own. A24, the studio and distributor that has put out films like “Midsommar” and “The Lobster,” is now bringing the strange Icelandic tale to a wide audience. It opens Friday in North American theaters.