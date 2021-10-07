Greek lawmakers to vote on defense pact with France

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s lawmakers are debating and voting on a broad five-year defense pact signed last week with France which includes a clause of mutual assistance in case of attack by a third party. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sept. 28 visit to Paris. Greece also announced it would be buying three French frigates for the Greek navy. The purchase and defense deal come at a time of generally increased tension between Greece and its fellow NATO member and neighbor Turkey over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Thursday’s parliamentary debate and vote are for the defense pact only. The deal is expected to be ratified as the governing conservatives have a comfortable parliamentary majority.