Family of slain Florida woman questions investigation

AP National News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of a slain college student says a deputy dismissed clues that should have kept the man now suspected of killing her from driving away, days before he was found dead of an apparent suicide. Orange County Sheriff John Mina defended his agency’s investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Her body was found bound with duct tape a week after she vanished, and the family’s lawyer says they don’t know when she died. The lawyer claims the deputy had enough evidence to detain 27-year-old Armando Caballero, who they recorded on video making suspicious statements to authorities.