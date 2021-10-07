Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

AP National News

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Afghan man who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan says the Biden administration has ignored his pleas for help to evacuate his two young sons from Afghanistan after their mother died of a heart attack while being threatened by the Taliban. The International Refugee Assistance Project on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the man’s behalf. The father fears for his children’s safety and asked that he be identified only by his first name, Mohammad. Mohammad has been in California for two years fighting to be reunited with his family.