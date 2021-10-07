Biden to expand 2 Utah national monuments cut by Trump

AP National News

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor says President Joe Biden has decided to expand two sprawling national monuments in his state that were significantly downsized under President Donald Trump. The Biden administration had been reviewing the 2017 changes made by the Trump administration. On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement expressing disappointment in its decision to enlarge both monuments. The statement didn’t include specifics, and the White House and the U.S. Interior Department declined to comment. Environmental and tribal groups had sued to reverse the cuts to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. But the reductions were applauded by conservative state leaders who considered the monuments’ size U.S. government overreach.