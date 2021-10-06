Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:11 PM

Wife of Haiti’s slain president meets with judge amid probe

KION

By PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA
Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president, has traveled to her homeland to answer questions behind closed doors from a judge overseeing the murder case. Surrounded by heavy security, Moïse entered the courthouse in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, emerging almost three hours later. She said she answered 80 questions and gave the judge all the information she had. The investigation into the July 7 attack in which President Jovenel Moïse was shot several times at his private home and his wife injured continues as many wonder who masterminded and financed the assassination

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content