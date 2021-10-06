Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

AP National News

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch. Toy makers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports. Some are flying in the toys if they can get space instead of shipping by boat to get the goods on shelves well before Christmas. But companies are also resigning to the harsh realities that they can’t make up for delays and are leaving behind some of the holiday toys, particularly bulkier one, in factories in China.