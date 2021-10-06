Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

AP National News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district says law enforcement is responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school. The Mansfield Independent School District says Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The district said in a statement that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices. An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but she couldn’t confirm whether there were any injuries. The reports come just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.