South Dakota board to review Noem’s meeting with daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says he has asked the state’s Government Accountability Board to review questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem improperly interfered in a state agency’s evaluation of her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The board, which was created in 2017 to review allegations of misconduct from state officials, is a panel of four retired judges appointed by the governor. The current panel includes one Noem appointee. The Republican governor held a meeting last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.