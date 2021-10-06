Judge declines mass dismissal of cases from tainted drug lab

AP National News

By MAGGIE MULVIHILL

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Drug defendants whose cases have not yet been dismissed because of misconduct at a Boston lab are not entitled to new trials unless they can prove evidence specific to their cases was tainted. A judge ruled Wednesday against generally vacating all cases because of tampering at a state drug testing lab. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins had supported a defendant who was seeking a new trial. She said she would appeal to the state’s highest court. The ruling means litigation over work done at the Boston lab and another one in Amherst where drugs were stolen could drag out for years and cost taxpayers plenty.