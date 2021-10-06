Ex-Trump aide files defamation suit over abuse allegations

AP National News

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio has filed a defamation lawsuit over allegations of physical abuse that his former girlfriend and White House colleague is leveling while promoting her new book. Republican Max Miller is a U.S. House candidate in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. A complaint he filed in Tuesday in Cleveland against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says her Washington Post column about the book is “replete with libelous and defamatory false statements.” A Cuyahoga County judge has denied Miller’s request for an immediate restraining order. A hearing is set for Oct. 13.