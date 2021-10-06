Emirati court sentences 5 foreigners to death for murder

AP National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Emirati court has sentenced five people to death who had been convicted in the first-degree murder and robbery of a businessman whose body was discovered in a refrigerator. State-run media in the United Arab Emirates says that a court in Ajman, a small, dusty emirate, delivered the rare sentence Tuesday to five foreigners in the country who alleedly stabbed the businessman to death and stole over $29,600 from his home in the city-state. The report did not name the defendants or specify their nationalities, but identified them as five expatriate Asians, aged between 21 and 39. While UAE law allows for the death penalty in certain cases, capital punishment is rarely carried out.