Sweden issues international arrest warrant for blast suspect

AP National News

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors have issued an international search warrant for a tenant in an apartment building in Sweden’s second-largest city after an explosion and a fire left 16 people injured last month. Authorities said the man is suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction. They also said Tuesday that he should be extradited to Sweden if arrested. But investigators aren’t certain the man is abroad. Authorities in Sweden haven’t named the suspect who is a man in his 50s. Swedish media said he was born in Poland.