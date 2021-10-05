Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

AP National News

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu has been ousted after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis. The motion censure was filed by the opposition Social Democrat Party and supported by City’s former coalition partner USR-Plus and a far-right party. The fall of the government caps a political crisis that began a month ago when Citu fired the USR-Plus justice minister for not signing off on a regional development program. USR-Plus called the move an “abusive revocation” and quit the three-party cabinet. Citu on Tuesday lashed out at USR-Plus, saying he had tolerated “a team of incompetents.” President Klaus Iohannis will now consult lawmakers on appointing a new prime minister.