Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination

AP National News

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has filed criminal charges against the developer of a pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Tuesday at a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown. That’s where the Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill occurred during construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline. The multibillion-dollar pipeline project has been the focus of criminal probes. Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”