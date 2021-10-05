Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to testify in own defense later this month

AP National News

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi this month will give courtroom testimony for the first time in one of the several cases against her since the military took power in February. Her lawyer says she and two co-defendants charged with incitement will testify in their own defense but will not call any other witnesses. Suu Kyi’s testimony is scheduled to begin Oct. 26. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are contrived and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. Incitement is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. The case involves statements posted on a Facebook page of her National League for Democracy party after she and other party leaders had already been detained.