Los Angeles poised to enact strict vaccination mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-19 surges. Critics say the measure raises concerns about enforcement and will sow confusion because a less-sweeping vaccination mandate scheduled to take effect next month in LA County as a whole only applies to bars, breweries and nightclubs.