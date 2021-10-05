La Palma island’s volcano roars again, spewing thicker lava

AP National News

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A volcano that has destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava flowing out of its main vent. The eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma. Experts were closely watching if the downhill path of the lava will follow the previous flows or if it will expand into other areas — spreading its destruction. After meandering for 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles), the lava has been tumbling to the Atlantic Ocean, where it has created a new peninsula the size of 42 soccer fields.