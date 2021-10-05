Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

AP National News

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for working against nature by damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. The head of the initiative says it makes sense to use all available tools to combat flooding and destruction from intense rains, storms and sea level rise. But the Corps is often constrained by its own rules and the way it evaluates the costs and benefits of projects it undertakes.