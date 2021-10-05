BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars — and tweets

AP National News

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children’s agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people. The agency, called UNICEF, is announcing those numbers Wednesday. The “Love Myself” campaign spread its message through means including social media hashtags, merchandise and the South Korean band’s 2018-2019 “Love Yourself” world tour. UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a music video at the U.N. headquarters and repeatedly spoke there. BTS said in a statement for Wednesday’s announcement that the band launched the “Love Myself” campaign to improve other young people’s lives but strove to live by it themselves.