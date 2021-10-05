Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle

AP National News

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ANNIE MA

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials at historically Black colleges thought they might finally have a pipeline for long-term funding from the federal government after the Biden administration included at least $45 billion for them in its multitrillion dollar economic package. That enthusiasm was short-lived after a push by moderate Democrats to trim the size of the bill led the administration to slash the money dedicated to Black colleges. They now stand to receive just a small fraction of the original amount, perhaps as little as $2 billion in competitive grant funding that could be used for educational programs and infrastructure.