Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir

AP National News

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have separately shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the string of targeted attacks late Tuesday. The first two killings occurred in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar while the third in northern Hajin area. Police in a statement said officers began investigating the killings and called them “terror incidents.” The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both the archrivals claimed it in its entirety. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989.