UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

AP National News

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — A United Nations tally shows that the number of migrants rounded up in Libya’s unprecedented crackdown has exceeded 5,000 people. That includes 215 children and over 540 women. The U.N. says at least 30 of those detainees were pregnant. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh. The U.N. says a migrant was shot dead and at least 15 others injured during the raids. The migrants were taken to three detention centers in the capital of Tripoli. Libyan authorities say they have launched a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping for a better life in Europe.