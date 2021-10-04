UK pledges to hit all-renewable electricity by 2035

AP National News

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The British government says all the country’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, a move that will help end the country’s reliance on imported fuel. Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said “the only way to strengthen Britain’s energy security is zero carbon power that is generated in this country.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he believed the U.K. could get to get to “complete clean energy production” by the middle of the next decade. Britain gets a big chunk of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and sun but remains heavily reliant on natural gas. Johnson is due to host a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow at the end of October.