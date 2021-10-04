Turkey says it captures Kurdish militant base in north Iraq

AP National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says its troops have captured a major base belonging to Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Twelve members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were “neutralized” in the operation, the ministry said in a tweet on Monday. It uses the term to describe opponents that are killed, wounded or captured. The operation took place close to the Turkish border in a region where three Turkish soldiers were killed in August. The ministry said the “eastern headquarters” of the PKK were captured in what it called a “powerful blow” against the group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU.