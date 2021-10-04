Records show slow response to report of California oil spill

AP National News

By BRIAN MELLEY, MATTHEW BROWN AND STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Records show the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a possible Southern California oil spill more than 12 hours before a pipeline company reported it and the Coast Guard launched a cleanup effort. State reports reviewed Monday by The Associated Press raise questions about the Coast Guard’s response time as well as how quickly Amplify Energy, recognized it had a problem with its pipeline and notified authorities. Officials say they’re investigating whether a ship’s anchor may have struck the pipeline on the ocean floor. The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean. It contaminated the sands of Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.