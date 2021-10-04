Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will gather Wednesday for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, but the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. But progress has stalled on admitting Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia amid divisions among member countries as well as some bilateral issues. According to a draft document seen by The Associated Press, EU member countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the enlargement process but will stop short of providing a clear deadline.