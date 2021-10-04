PBS Kids introduces a 6-year-old heroine with ‘Alma’s Way’

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A 6-year-old is the lively, thoughtful heroine of “Alma’s Way,” a new animated PBS Kids series set in the New York City’s melting pot Bronx borough and featuring a Puerto Rican and biracial extended family. The Fred Rogers Productions series has some starry creators. It was sparked and produced by Sonia Manzano, who played Maria while winning 15 Emmys as a writer on “Sesame Street.” “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped supply the theme song. Designed for children ages 4-6, each 11-minute episode tries to help kids find their own answers to problems.