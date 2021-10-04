New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi’s laptop

AP National News

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The arrest came months after the FBI initially raided a home for the computer 4,500 miles away in Alaska. Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, New York, appeared in federal court Friday and were released pending further proceedings. Marilyn Huepner of Homer, Alaska, bears a striking resemblance to Maryann Mooney-Rondon. Huepner was in Washington that day, but says she didn’t take part in the riot.