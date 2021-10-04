Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — More earthquakes are rattling the Spanish island of La Palma, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials say they don’t expect to evacuate any more people, because the fiery molten rock is following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude. It is now two weeks since the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa. Most of La Palma, where some 85,000 live, has been unaffected by the eruption. Swift evacuations helped avoid casualties.