Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

AP National News

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The maritime affairs and investment minister says the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing. International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine. Indonesia’s tourism and economy minister says Bali’s reopening will focus on travelers and returning expatriates who used to live in Bali. The government is still finalizing some steps including lists of countries with direct flights to Bali.