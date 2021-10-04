Indian town on edge after 8 die during farm protest

AP National News

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE

Associated Press

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian authorities have suspended internet services and barred political leaders from entering a northern town after eight people were killed in a deadly escalation of protests against contentious agriculture laws. Officials and farm leaders say four farmers died when a car owned by India’s junior home minister ran over protesting farmers in a town in Uttar Pradesh state. The junior minister, Ajay Mishra, says his driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who were in the car were killed by the protesters. Farmers and their supporters have been protesting for a year against changes in agriculture laws that farmers say will shatter their livelihoods.