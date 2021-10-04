IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

AP National News

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found thatcurrent IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations. The IMF said Monday the 190-nation lending agency’s board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm’s investigation into the World Bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report. The IMF said in a statement that the board board would soon meet with Georgieva as part of its review of the matter.