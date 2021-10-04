Greek police arrest asylum-seeker suspected of IS membership

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek counterterrorism police have arrested an asylum-seeker in central Athens suspected of membership of the Islamic State group. A police statement said the 34-year-old man’s arrest Monday followed cooperation with Greece’s EYP intelligence agency and information provided by foreign agencies. The suspect was due to appear before an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday. The police statement provided no further detail on the man’s identity and precise alleged links with IS.