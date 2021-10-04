Skip to Content
Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

Facebook is asking a federal court to dismiss a revised complaint against it by the Federal Trade Commission. It is arguing that the agency did not provide enough evidence that the company is a monopoly. In a motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said the FTC failed to prove that Facebook has a monopoly in the “personal social networking space” because no reliable data exists to show the size of this market or of Facebook’s share of it. 

Associated Press

