Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency. The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered Aryan Khan held by the Narcotics Control Bureau until Thursday. Khan and seven others were arrested on Sunday when agents raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The agency has not specified whether any drugs were found in Khan’s possession when he was first detained. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the world’s most famous actors, also known as the “King of Bollywood.” Khan’s lawyer has denied the allegations against him.