Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

By JOSH BOAK and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit. Biden, who made the comment Monday, wants action to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a devastating credit default as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help on the issue. McConnell is forcing Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process that could brush up against a deadline with little margin for error. But the Republican leader says the Democrats can deal with that, adding, “I suggest that our Democratic colleagues get moving.”