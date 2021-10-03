Tom Brady beats Patriots in New England return, 19-17

AP National News

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1). Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with with less than a minute to play.