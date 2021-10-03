Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

AP National News

BY THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old runway veteran trod the runway of Lanvin’s flower-themed collection to screams from guests in a dramatic black cloak. Flowers are a natural touchstone for spring. Lanvin was the latest house to use florals this season, Bruno Sialelli employing them with aplomb. It give vibrancy, humor and a contemporary feel to the Sunday collection. Elsewhere, color, crispness and looseness were the key ingredients for designer Paul Smith. For spring, the British fashion icon went back to the decade of optimism: The glorious 90s. It made for a vivid show that felt fresh and young.