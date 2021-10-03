Japan’s Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga have resigned, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister. He’ll be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other challenges before an imminent national election. Kishida replaced Suga as Liberal Democratic Party leader last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote later Monday since its coalition controls both houses. Kishida said last week his top priority would be the economy. He’ll also have to make sure vaccinations and other virus measures are ready for a potential COVID-19 resurgence in winter. And a general election is expected by mid-November.